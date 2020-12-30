COVID-19 vaccine

Valley EMS workers receive COVID-19 vaccinations

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the strongest defense for first responders.

On Tuesday, it was the turn of workers at American Ambulance to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the Fresno County Fairgrounds.

American Ambulance answers more than 400 calls a day in Fresno and Kings Counties and the vaccination can minimize the risk they take every day.

"Every day we are transporting patients that have COVID and every day our staff puts themselves at risk, so recognizing the importance of that first responder and that frontline healthcare professional was really important to us," said American Ambulance Director of Field Operations Edgar Escobedo.

Health officials say so far, they've been able to vaccinate more than 1,000 frontline health care workers in the first tier, and Tuesday 120 EMS workers.

"This is a big deal to see this happening because it really brings hope to the system, to healthcare and also to the EMS system, those workers that are out there on the front line, that there's something now, there's a change," said Fresno County's emergency medical services director Dan Lynch.

Next in line are California's 3.4 million food and agriculture workers...

"From a public health point of view -beyond benevolence, it is a rational thing to secure our food supply and to control the outbreaks that are happening in these disproportionately vulnerable communities," said United Farm Workers Director of Alternative Organizing Elizabeth Strater.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnoclovisfresno countykings countycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinepandemicambulancecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 distribution in Central CA
COVID vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan
ICU capacities for Central California counties
New CDC vaccination guidelines draws criticism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News