afghanistan

4 American citizens evacuated over Afghanistan's land border, official says

By Conor Finnegan
EMBED <>More Videos

4 US citizens evacuated over land border, official says

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The U.S. Department of State has facilitated the evacuation of four U.S. citizens across one of Afghanistan's land borders -- the first Americans to leave the country with help from the U.S. government since President Joe Biden ended the massive, chaotic evacuation efforts that closed the country's longest war.

Four Americans made their way across land with Taliban knowledge, according to a senior State Department official, who told ABC News that they evacuated without Taliban interference.

The official declined to say which country they arrived in but added that they were in "good condition" and met by U.S. embassy staff from the local embassy.

EMBED More News Videos

Officials say at least four planes chartered to evacuate several hundred people seeking to escape the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan have been unable to leave the country for days.



While the State Department helped those four evacuate, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said Sunday that there were approximately 100 Americans still trying to escape Afghanistan nearly a week after the last U.S. forces departed.

Among those left behind, there are several Americans in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif ready to board charter flights that are being blocked by the Taliban, according to several sources. The Taliban has not given permission to the airlines, leaving the potential passengers stuck in the city for days now.

A State Department spokesperson told ABC News on Sunday that they could not confirm the manifests of these flights because there were no U.S. personnel or assets in Afghanistan anymore, but added: "We will hold the Taliban to its pledge to let people freely depart Afghanistan."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstalibanafghanistan warjoe bidenu.s. & worldafghanistan
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
AFGHANISTAN
IS attack on Kabul hospital leaves 7 dead, 16 wounded
Official: ISIS-K could be capable of attacking US in 6 months
US service member says Afghan refugees assaulted her at Fort Bliss
Memorial for Nicole Gee, marine killed in Afghanistan attack
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
Show More
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News