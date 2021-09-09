amy klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar illness: MN Democrat reveals breast cancer diagnosis

EMBED <>More Videos

Sen. Amy Klobuchar reveals breast cancer diagnosis

WASHINGTON -- Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar revealed Thursday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

She said she found out during a routine mammogram, which was something she had put off during the COVID pandemic, like many others.

"It was Stage 1, and they were able to remove it. I had radiation in May, and now they tell me that my chances of getting cancer again are the same as any average person, which is great, but I learned a lot through this year as I know you know, about the importance of getting those exams and also the gratitude for all those that surrounded me and my family," Klobuchar said on GMA Thursday. "It's something that no one wants to hear, and no one wants to experience, but it's really renewed my faith in the people around me and in my purpose."

She said she's feeling much better now, but continued traveling back and forth between Minnesota and Washington during treatment.

RELATED: Amy Klobuchar: What to know about Minnesota senator, 2020 candidate

"Right now, thousands of women have undetected breast cancer. ... That's my first practical advice, get those screenings, go in, get a mammogram, get what other health checkup you should be getting," Klobuchar said.

It was challenging for her to keep working, but she said she tried to remember the purpose of her work.

"I would always think, well, so many people have it harder," she said. "Some of my colleagues who had battled cancer before, that gave me an inspiration."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessminnesotabreast cancerwomens healthamy klobucharbreast cancer awarenessu.s. & worldwomen's health
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMY KLOBUCHAR
Amy Klobuchar's husband tests positive for COVID-19
Amy Klobuchar ends campaign, will endorse Joe Biden
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
Show More
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News