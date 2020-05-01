celebrity births

Anderson Cooper welcomes son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper

Anderson Cooper is a father, a milestone the CNN anchor says for a while he didn't believe would ever happen.

Cooper announced the birth of his son, Wyatt, Thursday evening on his show and in a lengthy Instagram post. His son was born on Monday via a surrogate, the newsman said, and is named after his father who died when Cooper was 10.

"On Monday, I became a father. I've never actually said that before out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me," Cooper said on his show, "AC360."



The anchor said he felt it was important, amid stories about those who are suffering and dying during the coronavirus pandemic, to "hold on to moments of joy."

The segment included several photos of the newborn.

"As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I'm grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth," Cooper wrote on Instagram. "Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him."

Cooper, 52, said he regretted that his parents and brother were not alive to meet his son. Cooper's mother, Gloria Vanderbilt died in July at 95.

The Instagram post included a photo of Cooper feeding his son a bottle. The baby's middle name, Morgan, is also a family name. It was a name his parents considered for Cooper, according to a list he recently found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingcelebrity birthscelebritycelebrity babiesbabycnn
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY BIRTHS
Supermodel Ashley Graham welcomes baby boy with husband Justin Ervin
Kim Kardashian West reveals new baby's name
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby boy
Celebrity moms who've welcomed new babies this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia nursing home employees who contracted COVID-19 feel unsafe returning to work
Central California coronavirus cases
Big Fresno Fair to sell fair food at month-long drive-thru event
Domestic violence suspect shot by Fresno County deputies after hour-long standoff
More than 1,000 face masks dumped on Bay Area freeway
Gov. Newsom issues hard closure on Orange County beaches
Cell phone data shows people are back on the move in the Valley
Show More
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
15 Fresno businesses fined for violating COVID-19 order
As Pismo's plans to open soon, other Valley restaurants await approval
How PACE is helping Fresno County seniors survive the COVID-19 outbreak
Forest Service extends temporary closure of some facilities
More TOP STORIES News