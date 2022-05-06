Society

UC Merced putting on play done by award-winning playwright

EMBED <>More Videos

UC Merced putting on play done by award-winning playwright

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A play being put on in the North Valley has been a long time coming.

Back in 2020, the UC Merced's Global Arts Studies Program reached out to award-winning historian, author and playwright Andrew Carroll asking for permission to perform his play "If All the Sky Were Paper."

The students got the green light but then the pandemic happened and forced the student-run production to cancel.

But now, the play is back on and the man behind it has made the trip to Merced.

Action News was there as Carroll met with local veteran Jesus Deniz.

Carroll has been collecting correspondence from the battlefield -- including letters and emails from all eras.

Jesus shared some of his from his time in Iraq.

His passion for sharing the stories of service members is what inspired "If All the Sky Were Paper."

Carroll says he was blown away by the UC Merced students putting on the play.

You can see "If All the Sky Were Paper" Friday at 7:30 pm or Sunday at 2 pm at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyuc merced
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
FUSD investigating controversial picture taken at Bullard High
Fresno County continues to see decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Report shows which cars are targeted for catalytic converters thefts
Visalia community supporting businesses impacted by fire
Calwa Elementary opens emotional support center for students
Good Sports: FCC's Lina Sanchez turns heartache into motivation
Vehicle found in search for missing inmate, officer: US Marshals
Show More
Parents face backlash after 6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
Fresno Latin American restaurant sees 3 break-ins in 6 months
Tower Theatre owners ask judge to throw out Adventure Church lawsuit
Doctor suggests new vaccine may be needed to combat COVID
Man sentenced to life in prison for brutal 2018 murder of roommate
More TOP STORIES News