Health & Fitness

Andrew Yang, former Democratic candidate for president, tests positive for COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY -- Andrew Yang, the former Democratic presidential candidate who is currently running for mayor of New York City, announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Yang released a statement on Tuesday.

"After testing negative as recently as this weekend, today I took a COVID rapid test and received a positive result. I am experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well and in good spirits. I will quarantine in accordance with public health guidelines and follow the advice of my doctor. During this time, I will continue to attend as many virtual events as possible, in addition to working with our incredible campaign team to continue our mission of getting New York City back on its feet. When the time is right, I look forward to once again hitting the campaign trail and advancing a positive vision for our city's future. Our team has begun the contact tracing process to notify anyone who may have been in close contact with me. Our safety protocols require staffers who participate in in-person campaign activities get tested on a weekly basis. As always, I urge everyone to stay safe, wear a mask, and stay up to date with all the latest public health and COVID-related news at CDC.gov."

Yang recently gave his first one-on-one television interview since officially launching his campaign with Eyewitness News.

EMBED More News Videos

Andrew Yang is speaking out on where he stands on some of the biggest issues that New York City is facing amid the COVID pandemic.


He spoke about some of the biggest issues the city is facing -- such as the NYPD, indoor dining and the city's teachers' union.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemicandrew yangcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20-year-old shot and killed while working on car in central Fresno
Sierra Unified board won't censure trustee who was part of Capitol protest
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded in Florida
Fresno County jail has most COVID cases of any jail or prison in U.S.
Local hospitals seeing some progress in fight against COVID-19
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
ICE won't make arrests at COVID vaccination sites, DHS says
Show More
COVID-19 testing bus arrives in Tulare County
Biden, GOP senators offer competing COVID-19 relief plans
Back to outdoor dining: How Fresno restaurants are adapting to the pandemic
'Watch Me' rapper Silento charged with murder, police say
Biden to create task force to reunite families separated at border
More TOP STORIES News