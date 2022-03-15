deportation

Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin, fake German heiress who inspired Netflix show, expected to be deported

By Luke Barr
EMBED <>More Videos

Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin expected to be deported: Sources

NEW YORK -- Anna "Delvey" Sorokin is expected to be deported back to Germany, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to ABC News.

Sorokin's story is depicted in the Netflix show, "Inventing Anna."

Sorokin was convicted in May 2019 on eight counts, including grand larceny, after pretending to be a fake German heiress and scamming wealthy New Yorkers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Prosecutors argued she never had any family wealth, and that she is originally from Russia.

RELATED | 'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin details life after prison in ABC News interview
EMBED More News Videos

Anna Sorokin, who spent nearly four years behind bars after being accused of posing as a German heiress, tells her side of the story on "Good Morning America."



She served just under four years in prison and has since been in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, awaiting deportation, according to a lawsuit she filed against ICE.

She claims the poor treatment in ICE facilities gave her COVID-19 and that she was not allowed to receive a COVID booster shot.

Prosecutors alleged she told people she was sitting on a $67 million trust fund, but stole $275,000 from New York banks.

"Rumors are swirling today, and I hadn't heard from her this afternoon, which is our normal practice," Manny Arora an attorney representing Sorokin told ABC News Monday night.

Sorokin has long denied claiming she was a heiress, telling ABC's Deborah Roberts in an interview she "always knew" she could not afford a lavish lifestyle.

"I would like to show the world that I'm not this dumb, greedy person that they portrayed me to be."

She said she simply "made up" the name Delvey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
netflixrussiau.s. & worldscamdeportationfraudicegermany
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
DEPORTATION
CA teen hopes for miracle as dad faces deportation
Texas DACA recipient now stuck in Mexico away from family
Local administrators react to recent ICE announcement on international students
Fresno's Hmong community protests plan to deport over 4,000 refugees
TOP STORIES
Partial remains of Valley man found, family searching for answers
Valley farmer robbed by thieves, sheriff's office investigating
Fire damages transitional housing facility in west central Fresno
California Democrats shoot down gas tax pause
Local law enforcement expecting increase in gas theft amid high prices
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russian bombing in Mariupol, Ukraine
CA mom goes into premature labor after EDD freezes benefits
Show More
Is the US about to experience another COVID uptick? What experts say
Fox News war photojournalist killed in Ukraine, network says
Starbucks is planning to phase out its iconic cups
Protester interrupts live Russian state TV news with 'no war' sign
Lacking funding, White House to scale back COVID response efforts
More TOP STORIES News