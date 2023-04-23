Honor walk held for 10-year-old boy who died after fight at Merced trampoline park

The family of 10-year-old Anthony Duran says his death is devastating, but they're comforted by the fact that he will help others.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced family is sharing the gift of life with others after tragically losing a child last weekend.

An honor walk at Valley Children's Hospital paid tribute to 10-year-old Anthony Duran after his mother made the decision to donate his organs.

Action News will not be showing Duran's face in the video of the honor walk to respect his family's wishes.

Duran passed away after an incident at the Rockin' Jump Trampoline Park on April 13.

His family says his death is devastating, but they're comforted he can help others.

"Today, Anthony truly became a hero," said Nellie Barragan.

Loved ones and medical staff gathered Saturday morning for the touching tribute to 10-year-old Anthony Duran.

"There's so many staff that lined the halls, so many nurses, doctors, it was awesome. It was I've never been through anything like that. And to see everybody out there. It was awesome. They just lined the walls," said Barragan.

Nellie Barragan says it was Anthony's mom, who is a nurse, who made the decision to donate his organs.

"It was devastating, but then it was also like, a sense of relief, just knowing he's going to be helping other people just knowing that he's gonna live on through other people," said Barragan.

Merced police say Duran was playing basketball with other kids when he and another child got into a brief fight.

Anthony collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, where he died on April 16th.

Loved ones say the community has rallied around them and it's helped them feel some comfort during this difficult time.

"It's now reality sets in so we'll be strong together. We'll be strong together," said Barragan.

Duran's mother says his organs are going to help at least four other children, including one who will receive his heart.

She says because of that, her son will live on.