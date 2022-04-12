Visalia man found guilty for murdering girlfriend in 2019

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in October of 2019.
On Tuesday, the court found Anthony Martin guilty in the second degree for shooting and killing Valerie Martinez during an act of domestic violence.
Deliberations in the trial began Monday afternoon.
Martin was also charged for having a weapon.
