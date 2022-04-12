Visalia man found guilty for murdering girlfriend in 2019

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Deliberations continue in trial of Visalia man accused of murdering girlfriend

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in October of 2019.

On Tuesday, the court found Anthony Martin guilty in the second degree for shooting and killing Valerie Martinez during an act of domestic violence.

Deliberations in the trial began Monday afternoon.

Martin was also charged for having a weapon.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliahomicidedomestic violence
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Pixley
LIVE | Police hold update on NYC subway shooting that left 29 injured
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
Shooting suspect rams Fresno police officers' car during chase
PD: UC Merced officer arrested for stalking and domestic violence
Fresno man arrested for parents' murders, 5th similar case in 6 months
Show More
Donations needed to help treat abandoned puppies with parvo
Fishermen rescue teens from deep ocean waters off CA coast
Father, son rescued after car falls down embankment in Mariposa County
Putin vows to press invasion until Russia's goals are met
Deliberations continue for Visalia man accused of murdering girlfriend
More TOP STORIES News