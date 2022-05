.@FresnoFire is continuing to battle flames at the Altos West Apartments in central Fresno. It’s still not clear if anyone was inside at the time the fire began. @abc30 https://t.co/4CpwxXDcl5 pic.twitter.com/FQJ9S3OiFw — Alyssa Flores Johansen (@AlyssaABC30) May 16, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire crews are responding to a three-alarm apartment fire in central Fresno Monday afternoon.Officials say the flames broke out at the Altos West Apartments near Marks and Dakota.The extent of possible injuries or displacements is not known at this time.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.