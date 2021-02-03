Real Estate

Fresno ranks 2nd among U.S. cities in fastest rise in rent prices

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rent prices in Fresno continue to rise in the new year.

With the first full month of 2021 data in the books, Fresno saw an increase of 1.2% over last month's rental rates.

According to rent-tracker website Apartment List https://www.apartmentlist.com/, the city also saw an increase of 10.8% year over year.

Those numbers put Fresno at number two for the fastest increase among the nation's 100 largest cities.

Median rents in Fresno currently stand at $977 for a 1-bedroom apartment and $1,216 for a two-bedroom.
