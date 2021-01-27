Pets & Animals

Baby elephants play in snow at zoo in Arizona

ARIZONA -- Elephants at an Arizona zoo got to enjoy a rare snowfall in a moment they'd never forget.

Video shows the elephants at the Reid Park Zoo playing as the snow fell Tuesday.

One baby elephant named Penzi alternated between splashing around in the enclosure's pond and rolling in the mud.

Her older sister Nandi and a few other elephants also could not resist frolicking amid the flurries.

Meantime the other zoo animals cozied up and stayed warm.

It was an unusual sight to see Nevada's Las Vegas and Arizona's deserts transformed into winter wonderlands.

The snow was a welcome relief for many in the drought-plagued western United States.

ALSO READ: Should you wear two face masks?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarizonazooelephantssnowelephant
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP officers pacing traffic over I-5 at Grapevine, storm moves into Valley
An Atmospheric River is headed to Central CA. What to expect
Central CA first responders prepared to help with weather emergencies
Madera, Mariposa Co. residents bracing for winter storm one week after Mono wind event
City of Fresno preparing for possible flooding, Mayor Dyer says
Areas impacted by Creek Fire preparing for winter storm to hit
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with truck in central Fresno
Show More
Longtime South Valley law enforcement officer dies of COVID-19
One shot and killed in Atwater, another hospitalized
Fresno State wrestler arrested for rape, jail records show
Reckless driver leads deputies on chase through Fresno County
Fresno County health officials still focused on vaccinating farmworkers
More TOP STORIES News