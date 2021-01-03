Arkansas doctor forgives $650k in medical debt

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO -- A recently retired Arkansas oncologist's kind gesture is drawing national attention.Doctor Omar Atiq was growing increasingly worried about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it would impact his former patients."For them to worry about anything else other than getting back to health," said Omar Atiq. "It's just not fair."Doctor Atiq decided to give them a helping hand.For his 200 former patients, he wiped out their medical debt. A total of $650,000.He sent them a holiday card letting them know, writing: "The clinic has decided to forego all balances owed to the clinic by its patients.""They're like our extended family. There's no biggest honor, there's no higher honor than to serve as a physician," said Atiq. "And if I have been blessed to be able to help a little then I'm glad for it."Doctor Atiq, a father of four, has been a physician for 30 years.