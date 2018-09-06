Armed man robs Dollar Tree in Northeast Fresno

An armed man robbed the Dollar Tree in Northeast Fresno on Wednesday night.Fresno Police say that around 9:30 pm the man walked into the store near Ashlan and Cedar, and for the first few minutes he was in the store he acted like one of the customers.Eventually, he approached a cashier, showed a gun, and demanded the cash from the register.The store had several surveillance cameras, and investigators say that gave them a good idea of how the suspect appears. He is described as being about 20 to 30 years old, about 5'8" in height, with a slender build, and has several distinctive tattoos including one under his eye and another shaped like lips on his neck.He drove away from the store in a newer model, gray Jeep Wrangler.There were lots of customers inside the store at the time of the robbery and investigators have collected statements from them.