Armed man robs Dollar Tree in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --An armed man robbed the Dollar Tree in Northeast Fresno on Wednesday night.
Fresno Police say that around 9:30 pm the man walked into the store near Ashlan and Cedar, and for the first few minutes he was in the store he acted like one of the customers.
Eventually, he approached a cashier, showed a gun, and demanded the cash from the register.
The store had several surveillance cameras, and investigators say that gave them a good idea of how the suspect appears. He is described as being about 20 to 30 years old, about 5'8" in height, with a slender build, and has several distinctive tattoos including one under his eye and another shaped like lips on his neck.
He drove away from the store in a newer model, gray Jeep Wrangler.
There were lots of customers inside the store at the time of the robbery and investigators have collected statements from them.