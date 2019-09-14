robbery

Armed suspects rob Visalia restaurant, police say

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint Friday night.

According to police, two men armed with a gun demanded money from employees at BT's restaurant on Mooney Boulevard just after 10 p.m.

The suspects fled the scene with money before police arrived. A description of the men was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-703-4738.
