Armed suspects rob Visalia restaurant, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint Friday night.According to police, two men armed with a gun demanded money from employees at BT's restaurant on Mooney Boulevard just after 10 p.m.The suspects fled the scene with money before police arrived. A description of the men was not immediately available.Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-703-4738.