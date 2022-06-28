Race and Culture

CA Latino-led organizations push for equal distribution of federal COVID fund

By
EMBED <>More Videos

California Latino-led organizations push for equal distribution of American Rescue Plan Funds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) has put $16 billion at the hands of local and statewide agencies across California.

Now Latino-led organizations are pushing for funding to be equally distributed among underserved communities impacted by COVID.

Tulare native, Adriana Saldivar, is a part of California's Latino Community Foundation, which recently gave $1.4 million in grants to 26 Latino-led advocacy centers in the state.

"For us, it's important to take this as an opportunity to engage the community in deciding how to spend that money. The Latino Community Foundation launched the Latino power fund last year, to make sure that we have the resources to invest in community organizations," says Saldivar.

The organization received 130 applicants for grants ranging between $25,000 and $50,000.

26 organizations were selected, including the one Valley native Veronica Garibay runs in Fresno.

It is called The Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability.

The goal is to encourage local governments to put money towards key issues, including clean water, economic investments, improved health care, and WiFi accessibility.

"The funding that the Leadership Counsel received from the Latino community foundation allows us to continue and build on that work by working directly with communities to make sure that the resources that are coming from the federal government intended for vulnerable populations, populations that were most impacted by COVID actually reached those neighborhoods and communities," says Garibay.

The Latino Community Foundation is providing support to the grant recipients and tracking the impact being made with the funding.

The group hopes this collaborative process will provide valuable lessons and brighter futures for the next generation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societystimulus fundsrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
Fresno nonprofit offers support, education, grants for trans community
Tulare students preserve the past through Japanese American memorial
Tulare County library offering unique bilingual reading club
Fresno non-profit runs support group for men in LGBTQ+ community
TOP STORIES
Madera parents plead guilty in murder of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran
At least 46 bodies found in 18-wheeler in San Antonio
Valley father drowns while swimming in Fresno County pond
Fresno's food truck community comes together to support Planet Vegan
Valley eye doctors warn about eye injuries during July 4th
Sanger community raising funds for Mexican restaurant hit by fire
How Valley outdoor workers are coping with the extreme heat
Show More
Fresno nonprofit offers support, education, grants for trans community
New COVID quarantines keeping 38% of inmates out of Fresno Co. court
You can beat the heat for free at these 10 Fresno pools this summer
Some Dinuba high schoolers now have easier pathway to university
Tax refunds for CA: Here's what's included in new relief package
More TOP STORIES News