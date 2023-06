A former Merced elementary school teacher will spend the next eight years behind bars after being convicted of sex crimes involving minors.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Merced elementary school teacher will spend the next eight years behind bars after being convicted of sex crimes involving minors.

Art Jones, who was also known as Teng Xiong, appeared in court for sentencing Thursday.

He was arrested back in 2019 after several children came forward alleging abuse.

Jones was a Kindergarten teacher at Pioneer Elementary School when he was arrested.