Carnegie Medal given to man who died saving girl in Kings River

Arthur Caballero is being posthumously awarded with one of the highest honors in the nation for heroism.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community leaders are taking action to recognize a Fresno man who gave his own life to save a young girl.

Mayor Jerry Dyer awarded the Carnegie Medal to Caballero's family Wednesday morning.

Caballero died in June of 2020 after saving a 7-year-old girl from drowning in the Kings River.

The 62-year-old painter was fishing near the river bank when he saw her struggling against the current.

Caballero brought the girl in to safety and in the process was swept away by the current.

It's a sacrifice his family says will never be forgotten.

Cabellero's family and friends were present at the ceremony.

The Carnegie Medal was established in 1904 to recognize outstanding acts of heroism.