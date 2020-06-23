Education

Valedictorian has never missed a day of school, earns more than $430K in scholarships

MOUNT VERNON, New York -- Congratulations are in order for a graduating senior from Mount Vernon who is not only her class valedictorian, but she has also achieved perfect attendance her entire education career.

Ashanti Palmer is a graduating senior at Nellie A. Thornton High School and the Performing & Visual Arts Magnet Program.

She has never missed a day of school from Pre-K all the way through high school.

Now she has received multiple scholarships worth more than $430,000 to cover all expenses related to her four-year pursuit of a biomedical engineering degree at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

"Ashanti's achievements in the Mount Vernon schools have been nothing short of remarkable," said Dr. Kenneth R. Hamilton, Mount Vernon City School District Superintendent. "We strive to ensure our students graduate from here college- and career-ready, and Ashanti is a testament to that goal. Her perfect attendance record throughout her many years in the District have helped build a foundation of academic excellence that she will utilize in the next chapter as a student of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute."

Although this year's graduation looked different due to the coronavirus pandemic, Palmer's valedictorian speech was still broadcasted on June 20.

"Being named valedictorian feels good because it shows that all the hard work I've put in over the years has paid off, and that effort is being celebrated in a big way," said Palmer. "In terms of my perfect attendance, it wasn't something that I sought out. I knew that showing up to school every day was important, because even missing one day can set you back. It wasn't until 10th grade that I realized I hadn't missed a day, and then I wanted to keep up the streak."

Palmer plans to pursue a degree in Biomedical Engineering and Medicine, following RPI's pre-med track. She says that students following RPI's pre-med track with good grades are eligible to continue their education by pursuing an M.D. from Albany Medical College. However, RPI also has a high rate of acceptances to Ivy League medical schools, and Palmer hopes she is able to continue her studies at one of the eight prestigious schools with that distinction.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorkeducationclass of 2020u.s. & worldgood news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed after being struck by semi-truck on Hwy 99 near Selma
Road closed as firefighters battle brush fire near Tollhouse
Zero dollar bail extended at Fresno County Jail for 90 days amid COVID-19 outbreak at North Jail
Firefighters warn about dangers of illegal fireworks
Central California coronavirus cases
Fauci testifies before House at fraught time for pandemic response: LIVE
Water may not flow in Dos Palos for 3 days due to algae problem
Show More
Skilled nursing facility workers face 'exhausting stress' during COVID-19 crisis
Funeral for Rayshard Brooks to be held at MLK's historic church
Man shot at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say
Central Unified board member speaks out after controversial Facebook post
Newsom: 35.6% of CA's coronavirus cases were reported in the past 14 days
More TOP STORIES News