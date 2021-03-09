Clovis Unified hosts eighth annual Asian Student Success Conference

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Around this time for the last seven years, more than 500 middle and high school students would gather at Clovis East High School for the Asian Student Success conference.But because of the pandemic, organizers moved the event online."Part of the conference is about socializing with their friends and with peers across the five areas here in Clovis Unified," says Learning Director Jennifer Thao. "So they miss having that big conference, that interaction with each other."The school district says they previously had to turn away students when they reached max capacity but because of the online format, everyone can participate."It's different," says Julie Vang.But the goals remain the same."Students can learn and be able to gather information about different careers," Thao said.The conference also features local Asian American professionals, including Action News anchor Margot Kim, and teaches history not often found in textbooks."Speaking about this and educating our teachers and our students brings us closer together," Vang said.This year's panel of mentors shared the importance of having resilience.Organizers hope students will carry the lessons they've learned from the conference for years to come."Asian Student Success conferences will always be a part of my life," Vang said.