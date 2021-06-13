New public charter school opening this fall in Fresno

Anai and her daughter, Serenity Gomez have been part of the Aspen family for years.
"We've been at Aspen since they opened," said Gomez. "My daughter was growing with them and it's a great school."
She's been attending Aspen Meadow a charter school for K-6th, but Anai was worried about what 7th grade would hold for her student.
"Just the thought of her going to a normal school was really at the back of my head," said Gomez. "When they were saying they were going all the way to high school it was just a relief."
The Aspen family is growing. They're opening a new charter school, Aspen Ridge Public School this fall.
"Whether the student is determined to finish college after or go straight into career, we want to help students prepare for whatever that next step is," said Aspen Ridge Public School principal Joshua Hodges.
Located in Central Fresno at the City Center on Blackstone and Dakota the middle and high school will start with 7th through 9th. It will also offer dual enrolment to students hoping to get a headstart on college credits.
"That allows them to see that little bit of success, which is going to propel them into college or directly into their career," added Hodges.
The charter school is open to students from anywhere in the Valley and spots are still open.
"They are really hands on," added Gomez. "Everyone knows me and my daughter. I can leave her without hesitating that she's going to be safe."
Giving students like serenity something to look forward to this fall.
"I was really happy that I don't have to make new friends and go to a different school," said rising 7th grader Serenity Gomez.
You can apply on their website.