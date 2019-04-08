At least 6 shot, including 2 children, at family gathering

Individuals on scene are not being cooperative with detectives. Shooting occured at a family gathering. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 7, 2019

A shooting broke out Saturday evening at a family gathering in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood.

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are looking for two gunmen who they say shot at least six people, including two children, Saturday afternoon in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood.The shooting occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Seeley during a "family gathering," said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.A group of people were standing outside of a home while celebrating a baby shower, when two gunmen approached the party on foot and fired into the crowd, police said.Police said they believe the shooting was in retaliation to a previous gang shooting in the neighborhood.The shooter has not yet been identified by police.An 8-year-old boy was once in the chest and once in the back. A 10-year-old girl was shot in the shin. Both of the children were taken to Comer's Children Hospital in stable condition, according to Chicago police.The adult victims included a 29-year-old woman who was shot in the shoulder and chest and is in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the foot, a 28-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and a 42-year-old man was shot twice in the hip.Authorities believe that other victims self-transported from the scene.Witnesses said the family did everything they could to help the children after the shooting."He may be eight years old, with a bullet wound to his chest, and his mama was putting the pressure on his chest," one witness said. "Then I see the family bring out another young girl, she may be like 10, maybe 11 years old and she got a gunshot in her right leg."Guglielmi's 7:19 p.m. tweet said that "individuals on scene are not being cooperative with detectives."Chicago police are investigating.If you have any information about the gunman or shooting call the Chicago Police Department.