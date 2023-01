1 killed in crash in Auberry, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a car crash in Auberry.

A truck went off the road at about 10 Sunday night on Auberry Road near Frazier Road.

That's near Children Praise Preschool -- on the way into town from Highway 168.

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash or if anyone else was injured.

The road is now clear.