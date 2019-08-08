crime

Authorities looking for inmate who didn't return to Kings County Jail after compassionate release

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says Johnny Juan Castaneda, 43, was supposed to return to jail on Wednesday at 1 p.m. but never showed up.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities need your help locating an inmate who failed to return to the Kings County Jail after a court-ordered compassionate release for a funeral.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says Johnny Juan Castaneda, 43, was supposed to return to jail on Wednesday at 1 p.m. but never showed up.

Deputies say his whereabouts are unknown at this time and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Johnny Castaneda, contact Det. Welmer at (559) 852-2720.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kings countyinmatescrimejailmissing man
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Police find 47 grams of meth and guns at Visalia home
Once connected to murder, Fresno man facing life for Irvine crime
Man gets life for impregnating 10-year-old in South Carolina
Fresno man arrested after police find several guns during probation check
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County landlord accused of turning off tenant's utilities
Concealed weapons holders should 'exercise' rights, Tulare Co. Sheriff says
Police find 47 grams of meth and guns at Visalia home
Fresno man arrested after police find several guns during probation check
Two teens arrested after leading police on chase in northeast Fresno
Fresno Unified Board of Trustees votes unanimously to censure trustee Terry Slatic
4 dead, 2 injured in series of Orange County stabbings
Show More
Plywood sheet pierces car windshield on Highway 41 in Madera County
Once connected to murder, Fresno man facing life for Irvine crime
Substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography, police say
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
ICE agents arrest 680 in largest raids in at least 10 years
More TOP STORIES News