Firebaugh community holds walk for autism awareness

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firebaugh held its first annual walk for autism Saturday morning.The community has shown a great deal of support for the event, which will benefit Bailey Elementary's SHINE Program.More than 300 people registered for the event -- they were able to receive a shirt.While registration closed early, people were still able to join in and walk and cheer for the walkers.Bailey Elementary's SHINE Program is an after-school program -- it's a support class for children who are diagnosed with autism, providing social skills, communication and academic support.