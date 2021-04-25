HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firebaugh held its first annual walk for autism Saturday morning.
The community has shown a great deal of support for the event, which will benefit Bailey Elementary's SHINE Program.
More than 300 people registered for the event -- they were able to receive a shirt.
While registration closed early, people were still able to join in and walk and cheer for the walkers.
Bailey Elementary's SHINE Program is an after-school program -- it's a support class for children who are diagnosed with autism, providing social skills, communication and academic support.
Firebaugh community holds walk for autism awareness
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News