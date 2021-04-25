Society

Firebaugh community holds walk for autism awareness

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firebaugh held its first annual walk for autism Saturday morning.

The community has shown a great deal of support for the event, which will benefit Bailey Elementary's SHINE Program.

More than 300 people registered for the event -- they were able to receive a shirt.

While registration closed early, people were still able to join in and walk and cheer for the walkers.

Bailey Elementary's SHINE Program is an after-school program -- it's a support class for children who are diagnosed with autism, providing social skills, communication and academic support.
