5 things to know before paying for a new vehicle warranty

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker showed the Troubleshooter team a flyer he got in the mail that read "response to this notice requested." The letter is about activating a new vehicle service contract and goes on to say the notice was sent so he could avoid having a lapse in warranty coverage.
If you get a letter like that or a phone call offering you a new or extended vehicle warranty do your research before taking any action.
- Don't agree to anything over the phone. Request information and a service contract be sent to you in the mail or via email.
- Read the entire agreement. Take a close look at all documentation and make sure you understand exactly what is covered and what is not covered.
- Find information on deductibles. You should know exactly how much you will have to pay out of pocket if you need work done to your vehicle.
- Research the company. Look for testimonials or complaints about the company to see what others are saying.
- Make sure your vehicle can be covered. High mileage or the age of a vehicle could make coverage for your vehicle null and void.