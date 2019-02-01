TROUBLESHOOTER

5 things to know before paying for a new vehicle warranty

EMBED </>More Videos

Troubleshooter Diane Wilson explains everything you need to know about those calls and letters about your vehicle warranty.

Diane Wilson and Tonya Simpson
People across our area are getting letters in the mail and phone calls warning them that their vehicle warranties are about to or have already expired, but many of them may not be legit.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker showed the Troubleshooter team a flyer he got in the mail that read "response to this notice requested." The letter is about activating a new vehicle service contract and goes on to say the notice was sent so he could avoid having a lapse in warranty coverage.

If you get a letter like that or a phone call offering you a new or extended vehicle warranty do your research before taking any action.

  • Don't agree to anything over the phone. Request information and a service contract be sent to you in the mail or via email.
  • Read the entire agreement. Take a close look at all documentation and make sure you understand exactly what is covered and what is not covered.
  • Find information on deductibles. You should know exactly how much you will have to pay out of pocket if you need work done to your vehicle.
  • Research the company. Look for testimonials or complaints about the company to see what others are saying.
  • Make sure your vehicle can be covered. High mileage or the age of a vehicle could make coverage for your vehicle null and void.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivetroubleshootercarwarrantyscamNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Experiencing more robocalls? 'Do Not Call' service down due to shutdown
That gift card you just bought may already have been spent
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
More troubleshooter
AUTOMOTIVE
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in N. America to fix air bags
Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators
Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board in SEC settlement
Castle Air Museum now home to MC-130 P Hercules aircraft
More Automotive
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Bay Area celebrity chef faces threats, backlash following MAGA cap ban
Study: Kids in US are using too much toothpaste
3-year-old boy missing in the woods for two days visits deputies who found him
Man dies from gunshot wound after being found unconscious on southwest Fresno sidewalk
Couple charged in death of 4-year-old appear in court
Shocking video shows armed robbery in Tulare County
3 years after unsolved murder of two teenagers, families plead for witnesses
Show More
Possible hike in utility rates in Fresno
Man arrested after killing 2-year-old daughter's pet rabbit
Valley veteran faces possible deportation due to troubled past
Longtime shelter dog helps to rescue kittens trapped in storm drain
Man tries to lure schoolgirl into his car near Ashlan & Polk
More News