CONSUMER WATCH

Take care with used car seats

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports says there is one thing you should think twice about buying used: child car seats. (KFSN)

By
Kids grow fast, so many of us buy used baby gear and kid clothing at garage sales, consignment stores, even on Facebook, but safety experts at Consumer Reports say there's one thing you should think twice about buying used: child car seats.

CR cautions against buying one secondhand if you don't know the seat's full history. Even if a car seat looks safe, it may have damage you can't see.

CR has tested hundreds of car seats, and after those crash tests, there is sometimes damage that's not evident.

Even a seat used by an older sibling that was never in an accident might not be okay.

Car seats have an expiration date, roughly six to ten years from the time it was manufactured. It's printed on every model, sometimes on the side, sometimes on the bottom. Somewhere you'll find, at the very least, the date of manufacture. Car seats have an expiration date to help consumers avoid ones with components that may have degraded over time. It also helps consumers determine whether a seat meets the latest in safety standards.

Safety doesn't have to cost a bundle. The Cosco Scenera Next is a Consumer Reports Best Buy for around $45.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivecar seatsconsumer reportsconsumer watch
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
AUTOMOTIVE
GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
Beware buying a used rental car
Porsche to get rid of its diesel cars
Volkswagen to stop making iconic Beetle next summer
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
More Automotive
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News