Reedley Singer songwriter strikes music partnership with Baby Bash

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- MiaMei is a 16-year-old singer-songwriter from Reedley.

In 2021, she struck up a partnership with Baby Bash when she performed an original song for him on a live video stream.

MiaMei recalls, "He was blown away because I am this 14-year-old girl writing this whole song fully structured with the verse, the lyrics, the hook and the melody. It was all there."

MiaMei has been performing her own songs since elementary school.

Writing music even helped her cope with anxiety and depression during the pandemic.

"God has a good way of showing you what you are meant to do, and being able to write about any situation is a really cool gift that I get to share," says MiaMei.

MiaMei's mother, Celeste Leal, recalls her humming melodies as a toddler.

Celeste works behind the scenes to help support her daughter's dreams.

She drives her to performances, community service events and encourages her to pursue her goals.

"It's been exciting, it has been a blessing, it has been fun. It is a whole family unit -- my husband is involved, I'm involved, our sons are involved and it is just really neat to be able to do this," says Celeste.

MiaMei thanks her family, Baby bash, and the Frequency Studio in Fresno for keeping her motivated.

MiaMei mentions "If you want it bad for yourself, you have a passion for it and a drive for it, I really believe you are going to make that happen no matter what."

If you would like to watch MiaMei perform, she has a couple of upcoming performances including The BIg Fresno Fair on October 8th. Details and information are here. To listen to her new song, click here.