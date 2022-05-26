baby formula

California expands baby formula options for families with WIC benefits

EMBED <>More Videos

Formula shortage: FDA chief under fire for slow response

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California is expanding the number of baby formula options available to families who are provided Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program benefits.

State health officials announced the expansion in response to a nationwide shortage that's affected millions of families over the last several weeks.

RELATED: FDA chief under fire for slow response to baby formula issue

The crisis follows the closure of the nation's largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.

The state added eight additional baby formula powders and sizes that the WIC program will cover, including:
  • Enfamil Infant Powder 29.4 oz
  • Enfamil NeuroPro Infant Powder 31.4 oz (comes in a box)
  • Enfamil NeuroPro Infant Powder 28.3 oz
  • Enfamil Gentlease Powder 27.7 oz
  • Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Powder 30.4 oz (comes in a box)
  • Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Powder 27.4 oz
  • Enfamil ProSobee Powder 20.9 oz
  • Enfamil AR Powder 30.4 oz (comes in a box)


    • California officials said the additional formulas will be removed from the program once the shortage is resolved.

    This week, two planes carrying thousands of pounds of formula arrived in the U.S. from Europe as part of the Biden administration's "Operation Fly Formula."

    VIDEO: Father puts 1,000 miles on his car to find specialty formula for premature infant daughter
    EMBED More News Videos

    The first batch of imported baby formula under "Operation Fly Formula" arrived in the United States on Sunday as the Biden administration tries to alleviate the nationwide baby formula shortage.



    VIDEO: California mom scammed over medical grade formula for 11-year-old with rare disease
    EMBED More News Videos

    Amid a nationwide baby formula shortage, one Santa Rosa mom was so desperate to find one, she turned to help online where she fell victim to a scam.



    The Associated Press contributed to this story.

    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societycaliforniababyfoodbaby formulafamilyconsumer
    Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    BABY FORMULA
    CA mom scammed over formula for child with rare disease
    Formula shortage: FDA chief under fire for slow response
    Father puts 1,000 miles on his car to find specialty formula
    More than 75,000 pounds of baby formula lands in US amid shortage
    TOP STORIES
    Vigil honors woman dragged, killed in hit-and-run crash
    Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
    Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
    Northeast Fresno church damaged by fire
    Psychologist urging conversations with children following TX shooting
    TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
    Kingsburg man admits to child sex crimes, minimal punishment expected
    Show More
    Vigil held for 19 children, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting
    Timeline breaks down Uvalde shooter's movements day of massacre
    Clovis Unified ensuring campus safety following Texas school shooting
    Bitwise Industries opens new facility in downtown Merced
    Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer details budget for 2023
    More TOP STORIES News