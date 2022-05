California expands baby formula options for families with WIC benefits

Enfamil Infant Powder 29.4 oz

Enfamil NeuroPro Infant Powder 31.4 oz (comes in a box)

Enfamil NeuroPro Infant Powder 28.3 oz

Enfamil Gentlease Powder 27.7 oz

Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Powder 30.4 oz (comes in a box)

Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Powder 27.4 oz

Enfamil ProSobee Powder 20.9 oz

Enfamil AR Powder 30.4 oz (comes in a box)

EMBED >More News Videos The first batch of imported baby formula under "Operation Fly Formula" arrived in the United States on Sunday as the Biden administration tries to alleviate the nationwide baby formula shortage.

EMBED >More News Videos Amid a nationwide baby formula shortage, one Santa Rosa mom was so desperate to find one, she turned to help online where she fell victim to a scam.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California is expanding the number of baby formula options available to families who are provided Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program benefits.State health officials announced the expansion in response to a nationwide shortage that's affected millions of families over the last several weeks.The crisis follows the closure of the nation's largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.The state added eight additional baby formula powders and sizes that the WIC program will cover, including:California officials said the additional formulas will be removed from the program once the shortage is resolved.This week, two planes carrying thousands of pounds of formula arrived in the U.S. from Europe as part of the Biden administration's "Operation Fly Formula."