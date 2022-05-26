California expands baby formula options for families with WIC benefits

State health officials announced the expansion in response to a nationwide shortage that's affected millions of families over the last several weeks.
The crisis follows the closure of the nation's largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.
The state added eight additional baby formula powders and sizes that the WIC program will cover, including:
California officials said the additional formulas will be removed from the program once the shortage is resolved.
This week, two planes carrying thousands of pounds of formula arrived in the U.S. from Europe as part of the Biden administration's "Operation Fly Formula."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.