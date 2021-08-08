back to school

Back-to-School Health Fair held at Fresno's Roeding Park

Back-to-School Health Fair held at Fresno's Roeding Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's back-to-school season and a special event in central Fresno is getting kids ready to head back to class!

West Fresno Family Resource Center held its 19th annual Back to School Health Fair at Roeding Park on Saturday morning.

They handed out backpacks, school supplies, and clothes along with free food and free haircuts.

In addition, there were health screenings and free Pfizer Vaccines for everyone over 12 years old.

The City of Fresno partnered with the organization to support the community efforts.

"It's just really a celebration for kids who are going to be going back to school, with the encouragement for people to get vaccinated and also encouraging our youth when they go back to school to make sure they are wearing a mask," said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Added Yolanda Randles, the executive director of West Fresno Family Resource Center:
"We want to make sure our kids are ready for school and we want to make sure that Fresno stays open - getting the vaccine is so important for our youth."

