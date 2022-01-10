Bank of America inviting Fresno high schoolers to apply for internships

Former Bank of America student intern Ariana Ruiz says for her, the internship was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"Hearing that I was chosen despite being from a small town, I was very excited to put Central Valley on the map," said Ruiz.
Ruiz was one of two high schoolers chosen for the experience.
"Not only did I get that professional development, I got a lot of hands-on skills," added Ruiz. "I was at the Boys and Girls Club so I got to work in the office with the admins, I got to learn about networking, about marketing, all things I can use today."
The paid internship partners students with a non-profit, giving them valuable hands-on experience working in the field. Interns assist with everything from fundraising to event planning and marketing.
"Being able to work with nonprofits at such a young age taught me how to persevere through adversity, how to navigate resources to improve our community and make our town a better place," explained Ruiz.
This year's internship will be in person and will last weeks over the summer.
"We're looking for community-minded students that are involved in clubs, sports, extracurricular activities," said Bank of America Local Market Executive Marisa Moore. "Students that really want to make an impact in their community and the internship will give them the skills they need to take that further."
It will all culminate in the opportunity to travel to a one-week leadership summit in DC where the interns will meet like-minded students from across the US.
"No matter if you know what you want to do or if you're figuring everything out, this program will provide you with tools you can use for years on end," said Ruiz.
Applications are now open.
Students must be enrolled in a Fresno County school.
You can apply here.
The deadline to apply is January 28th.