How local barbershops and salons are serving their customers outdoors

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The governor's decision to allow barbershops and salons to open outdoors has left many business owners scrambling to come up with creative ways to keep their shop afloat during the pandemic."We just want to make sure that we are able to provide that proper haircut to our great clients," says Tye Featherstone, founder of The Great American Barbershop.Those haircuts - at least for the time being - will come with plenty of fresh outdoor air.Featherstone plans to offer outdoor haircuts once tents in front of his shops get erected.Crews worked Wednesday morning at the Clovis location along Herndon and Clovis installing shade tarps and canopies.Featherstone also purchased a cooling system to help with the Central Valley heat."Hopefully that's amazing. Right now we're looking at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. just because of the heat. I want to protect my barbers and the comfort of the clients. But if these coolers work out then we could be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., that would be fantastic," Featherstone says.Featherstone admits he's investing several thousands of dollars to comply with the governor's order but feels his industry is getting singled out."It's not cheap. I don't think given the costs of the tents and everything that's going on its going to be a moneymaker. Let's be honest this is a protest. This is ridiculous being outside, we were way safer and way better inside, we're separated six to ten feet."Services can be performed under a sun shade or tent like this one as long as three sides are open to allow airflow.But not every business is created equally - salons can't offer any service that might require a customer to go indoors.So no shampooing or coloring unless there is an outdoor sink.Other personal services such as tattooing and piercing are also not allowed to set up shop outdoors.