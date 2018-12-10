#LASD @DeputyTrina ⁦@LASDmoore⁩ available for media interviews, Lower Azusa Rd/Pal Mal Av, regarding Barricaded Burglary Suspect on 10600blk Lower Azusa Rd, Temple City. ⁦@SEBLASD⁩ & Negotiators are on scene to help bring to a peaceful conclusion @TEMLASD⁩ pic.twitter.com/gJx7S6cIy4 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) December 10, 2018

Update. #LASD SEB Special Weapons Team used their confined space canine “Deek”, a Patterdale Terrier, to locate a suspect barricaded for hours inside the roof structure of a Temple City In-N-Out. Suspect in custody. Neighborhood safe. pic.twitter.com/DsbZnrDJ04 — SEB (@SEBLASD) December 10, 2018

Thanks to the help of a tiny K-9, a burglary suspect is in custody following an hourslong barricade inside an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Temple City on Monday.The standoff lasted nearly 12 hours, and only ended when Deke, a patterdale terrier who specializes in searching confined spaces, was brought in to locate the suspect.The incident began around 2:40 a.m. when a call came in to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department about a burglary alarm at the restaurant in the 10600 block of Lower Azusa Road.Deputies spotted a man inside the restaurant and were able to contact the manager who confirmed the man was not authorized to be there.The suspect did not heed deputies' orders to come out of the building. That's when deputies evacuated the surrounding areas and called in the Special Enforcement Bureau team and negotiators.The standoff lasted for nearly 12 hours, as deputies closed off businesses at a nearby strip mall.Although deputies saw the suspect when they initially pulled up to the restaurant, they later had trouble locating him inside. At first they sent in two full-sized dogs to track him down, but they were unable to find him.Then they sent in Deek.The trained patterdale terrier specializes in searching confined spaces. It didn't take long for Deek to find the suspect hiding under the roof.Once he was located, deputies were able to convince the man to surrender around 2:15 p.m. When he was arrested, deputies learned that he was not armedThe neighborhood is now deemed safe.The suspect's identity was not immediately released.