vacation

Bass Lake opens for the season

EMBED <>More Videos

Bass Lake opens for the season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bass Lake is back open and ready to welcome visitors for another season of fun.

Starting on Friday, March 25 restaurants and resorts on the south shore of the lake are serving customers again.

Miller's Landing and The Forks are a couple of the popular eateries cooking up burgers and mixing milkshakes.

People can also get out on the lake.

Tourism officials say with the start of spring, opening day is a tradition they look forward to each year.

Officials hope to see tourists this year with more communities opening up after pandemic restrictions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfresnovacationtravel
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VACATION
Cruise ship takes passengers to Bahamas to avoid Florida warrant
CA passengers quarantining in FL after getting COVID on cruise
Snow complicates travel as families head to the mountains
'Home Alone' house listed on Airbnb for 1-night stay
TOP STORIES
Trails End mobile home residents sense city's abandonment coming
Man stabbed to death in Kings County, deputies investigating
1 killed, 1 injured after vehicle hits pedestrians in Visalia
Former Valley exchange students impacted by Russian invasion
Madera High student-athlete killed in motorcycle crash: Police
Reward offered for information on central Fresno homicide in 2020
Hatred 'is an understatement' for families of Clovis murder victims
Show More
Agreement on independent audit into Fresno councilmembers spending
Suspect caught stealing gas from car in Clovis, police say
Adventist Health Selma expands emergency department
Gang member arrested for 2 bank robberies in Fresno, Selma
Valley air conditioning companies busy as temperatures rise
More TOP STORIES News