Bass Lake opens for the season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bass Lake is back open and ready to welcome visitors for another season of fun.Starting on Friday, March 25 restaurants and resorts on the south shore of the lake are serving customers again.Miller's Landing and The Forks are a couple of the popular eateries cooking up burgers and mixing milkshakes.People can also get out on the lake.Tourism officials say with the start of spring, opening day is a tradition they look forward to each year.Officials hope to see tourists this year with more communities opening up after pandemic restrictions.