Clovis West High School coach facing battery charge allegedly has history of outbursts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis West High School coach faces a battery charge after a student on the boys' water polo team claims she injured him.Action News has learned that Hillaree Bennett, the school's water polo coach, allegedly has a history of angry outbursts. And in September of 2019, she threw a marker at a team member, splitting his chin open.The school district confirms receiving the complaint.They say after learning about the incident, they immediately called Fresno police, who then referred the case over to the Clovis Unified Police Department.They go on to say, "We completed an investigation, took any actions dictated by that investigation and filed a report with the District Attorney several months ago."The district didn't comment on whether the coach was still working at the school, but Bennett is still listed as the boys' water polo coach on the school website.An attorney for the student's family did make a statement regarding the case, saying, "Sometimes coaches have to be tough. However, we do not expect that our kid will be assaulted by his coach and return home with a split chin."They go on to say that they'll be pursuing legal action not only against Bennett but the Clovis Unified School District as well.We did repeatedly call and message Bennett, but we have not received a response from her at this time.