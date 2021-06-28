animal attack

Bear dies after being shot inside Tahoe-area home, where man says animal broke in and attacked

After investigating the incident, the El Dorado County Sheriff says the homeowner acted legally in the shooting of the bear.
EMBED <>More Videos

Bear shot after breaking into Tahoe home, man says

MEYERS, Calif. -- A homeowner says he shot a bear in self-defense after the animal broke into his home and attacked him. The encounter happened Thursday night in Meyers, in El Dorado County.

The local sheriff says after being shot, the bear ran back into the wilderness. Fish and Wildlife officers were notified and they found the bear the next day badly wounded and officers euthanized it.

CA teen who pushed bear off wall to save her dogs receives 'Maglite Tough Award' for courage

Locals say bear sightings are not uncommon and they blame out-of-towners for not taking the necessary precautions to bear-proof their property. "Visitors come up and they leave their trash about and the bears then go ahead feel comfortable enough to roam the streets," said Vincent Vidal. Tyler Bradford added "A lot of people who don't live here don't realize that they have to keep the trash safe, the doors locked, and not feed these guys."

After investigating the incident, the El Dorado County Sheriff says the homeowner acted legally in the shooting of the bear.

Video shows bear walking through East Bay neighborhood
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscolake tahoecaliforniawild animalslake tahoebuzzworthyanimalbearanimal attackwatercoolercalifornia department of fish and wildlife
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL ATTACK
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
12-year-old boy describes crocodile attack at Cancun resort
Wife saw gator attack husband in Ida floodwaters, officials say
Man rescues handler attacked by alligator at reptile center
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News