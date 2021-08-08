Cool off at Fresno's Beat the Heat event this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- City leaders will be making a splash in northeast Fresno this week... literally!This Wednesday at Vinland Park, you can cool off with Mayor Jerry Dyer, and Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donnis.They are just a couple of the big names that you'll see taking a turn in the dunk tank at this week's city-sponsored Beat the Heat event.In addition to the dunk tank, the free community event will feature a water slide, splash park, free food, music, raffles, and more.COVID-19 vaccines will also be available for anyone 12 and older that's interested.The fun runs from 4-7 on Wednesday evening. don't forget a towel and sunscreen.