Cool off at Fresno's Beat the Heat event this week

Mayor Jerry Dyer and Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donnis will be at the event.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- City leaders will be making a splash in northeast Fresno this week... literally!

This Wednesday at Vinland Park, you can cool off with Mayor Jerry Dyer, and Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donnis.

They are just a couple of the big names that you'll see taking a turn in the dunk tank at this week's city-sponsored Beat the Heat event.

In addition to the dunk tank, the free community event will feature a water slide, splash park, free food, music, raffles, and more.

COVID-19 vaccines will also be available for anyone 12 and older that's interested.

The fun runs from 4-7 on Wednesday evening. don't forget a towel and sunscreen.

