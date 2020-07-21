Reopening California

Local salon owners prepare to move their services outdoors after Gov. Newsom order

Some owners, however, say they already spent a fortune on safety measures to stay open to clients the first time around.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chairs that should be filled now sit empty at the Coterie Atelier.

It wasn't the grand opening creative director Eric Gomez was expecting for the new salon, but he plans to take customers and give them haircuts steps from his front door.

"We can't afford to not do anything," he says.

On Monday, Governor Newsom announced personal care services could continue conducting business, but services would have to be done outside.

RELATED: Newsom: Some California salons allowed to reopen outdoors

The state department of consumer affairs released some conditions, stating hair stylists cannot shampoo clients or do any chemical services, like hair coloring.

Another requirement is making sure to comply with CAL/Osha standards when dealing with electrical equipment.

"It's making sure our cords are taped down. We're going to take our tables, our chairs, our spacing and provide those services in a comfortable environment for our clients," says Gomez.

Nikko Torres of Nikko's Barber Club is going a step further, investing in a mobile barbershop and hitting the road to find business.

While he's thankful for some clients, he says business owners have already spent a lot of money to make their salons as safe as possible.

"We spent a lot to get our business ready. We got plexiglass, new sanitizing equipment. Now it's hard for salons to go outside and just do haircuts," says Torres.

The owner of Heavenly Nails and Spa says they plan to do whatever the state will allow but still worries about the challenges to come.

"That's a concern, that we're not going to have enough clients to fulfil. The other thing is the weather. I mean, it's going to limit. The weather is going to have a major effect," says Thanh Nguyen.

Business owners say they'll do whatever they need to do to stay afloat.

Gomez isn't wasting any time and is making plans to start outdoor services as early as Thursday.
