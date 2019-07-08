BEFORE AND AFTER PHOTOS: Massive crack opens in earth after Ridgecrest earthquake

By ABC7.com staff
RIDGECREST, Calif. -- Before-and-after photos show a massive crack opening up on the desert floor along the fault line following the 7.1 Ridgecrest earthquake.

The picture before the quake shows a small fissure in the surface.

After the ground started shaking on July 5, a new picture shows an additional wider crack visible on the surface.

The U.S. Geological Survey has made clear the crack is not a new fault line and the continuing quake activity has nothing to do with the San Andreas Fault.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeridgecrest earthquake
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News