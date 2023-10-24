The 22 best tech gifts from wireless headphones to gaming consoles

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

If your loved one can't get enough of the latest gadgets, a tech gift might be just what they need this holiday season. Whether that's a waterproof portable speaker, a pair of wireless earbuds or a discounted TV, here are the 22 best tech gifts you can shop for this fall.

24% off Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $189.99

$249.99 Shop now at Amazon

They'll love these noise-canceling earbuds, which provide clear, immersive sound and have a comfortable fit, thanks to their four included ear tips.

Amazon Echo Show 5 $89.99 Shop now at Amazon

A smart display can help them play their favorite videos, display their family photos or even video call their loved ones. This one has Alexa built-in so it can be operated hands-free.

25% off Amazon Anker Soundcore 2 $29.99

$39.99 Shop now at Amazon

One of our favorite gifts under $50, this water-resistant speaker has a 24-hour battery life and weighs under one pound - the perfect gift for any music lover on the go.

Amazon Meta Quest 3 $649 Shop now at Amazon

For VR lovers, the Meta Quest 3 is a great headset option as it can get you a little over two hours of battery life and can be operated with just hand gestures. It's louder and features a better video resolution compared to the Meta Quest 2.

Amazon PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $449 Shop now at Amazon

The PlayStation 5 is still a highly coveted tech gift and this digital edition is sleek enough for the smallest spaces. Play your favorite downloadable games, and you'll even get a wireless controller included.

16% off Amazon XGIMI MoGo 2 $249.99

$299.99 Shop now at Amazon

This on-sale projector is both lightweight and compatible with a wide variety of devices, including your laptop or even your gaming console. It has built-in speakers too, and weighs just under three pounds for portability.

18% off Amazon Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 (2023) $649

$799.99 Shop now at Amazon

This sleek, lightweight laptop from Microsoft is one of my favorites for travel and productivity. It's got an all-day battery life, smart security features and can handle almost any task you throw at it.

38% off Amazon INSIGNIA 32-inch TV $79.99

$129.99 Shop now at Amazon

Yes, you can get a TV below $100, like this HD TV from Insignia. It has Fire TV built-in for access to your favorite streaming apps, and Apple AirPlay support so you can cast directly from your smartphone.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $149.99 Shop now at Amazon

An e-reader can help them take their favorite books with them wherever they go. The Paperwhite has an adjustable display and a multi-week battery life.

Amazon Bose QuietComfort Headphones $349 Shop now at Amazon

These comfy noise-canceling headphones offer some of the best sound on the market and a 24-hour battery life on a single charge. Get them for the audiophile in your life.

31% off Amazon Roku Streaming Stick 4K $34

$49.99 Shop now at Amazon

Turn any TV into a smart TV with a Roku streaming stick. Get access to streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more, and even stream in 4K resolution.

9% off Amazon Super Mario Bros Wonder $54.27

$59.99 Shop now at Amazon

Any Mario fan will love the new game, which takes place in the Flower Kingdom and brings back Bowser as the classic villain. There are new characters and new game modes to be found, making this installment feel like a brand new era for Mario games, whilst still feeling nostalgic at the same time.

Amazon KODAK Mini Shot 2 Instant Camera $109.99 Shop now at Amazon

This digital camera has an in-built photo printer which can be used to print pictures from your camera or directly from your smartphone via Bluetooth. Shoot with six built-in filters to add an effect to your photos.

24% off Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $189

$249 Shop now at Amazon

This starter smartwatch can help them track their fitness and sleep stats. It also connects to iPhones and can let them receive their texts and calls straight on their wrist.

Verizon Verizon Magnetic 5K mAh Portable Power Pack $49.99 Shop now at Verizon

Portable power banks can be cute too, and this one is made from vegan leather and recycled materials. It offers wireless charging or can be used with a USB-C cable if you prefer the corded route - you'll even get the cable included. Use it to charge your smartphone or compatible earbuds and make sure your devices never run out of juice.

Best Buy Oura Ring Gen3 $299 Shop now at Best Buy

If a smartwatch is too bulky for them, help them track their fitness stats with an Oura Ring. It can track everything from skin temperature to resting heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

Amazon Marshall Emberton II $299 Shop now at Amazon

If you're looking for a more premium speaker offering, go with this Marshall pick which happens to be my personal favorite. It produces strong bass, even at low volumes, and is pretty loud too - I never have to push the volume past 70%. It's also dust and water-resistant.

Amazon BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller $99.99 Shop now at Amazon

A mobile gaming controller can make it easier to play smartphone games for extended periods of time. This one is compatible with older iPhone models, although it's also available for USB-C compatible smartphones, including the latest iPhone 15 and Android models.

Amazon Hypervolt Go 2 $129 Shop now at Amazon

This portable massager can help ease muscle pains in your calves, thighs, arms and more. Choose between two interchangeable heads and take this gadget with you to the gym and beyond.

Amazon Govee LED Strip Lights $72.99 Shop now at Amazon

Light strips are not just for dorm rooms or game rooms, you can use light strips to spruce up any space. This option can be customized through the Govee Home app and even used with voice assistance, including Google Assistant and Alexa.

Amazon Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook $33.36 Shop now at Amazon

Journaling is far more fun if you never run out of pages, and with this smart notebook, they never will. Convert handwriting to digital text and take your notes with you wherever you go.

10% off Amazon Nintendo Switch Lite $179.99

$199.99 Shop now at Amazon

This portable console can hold their favorite games and can be taken with them on long flights, daily commutes or road trips. Choose between three different colors and game no matter where you are.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.