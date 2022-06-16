beyonce

Beyoncé's back! Here's what we know about singer's new music

EMBED <>More Videos

Beyoncé's back! Here's what we know about singer's new music

It's been six years since Queen Bey broke the Internet with her "Lemonade" album, and she's shutting it down again after a huge announcement she dropped Thursday morning.

Beyoncé is back, ladies and gentlemen.

Streaming service Tidal simply tweeted, "Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE, July 29," announcing the Houston native's first full length solo album in six years.



The star's Instagram reads, "act i," giving the impression the upcoming record could be the first of a compilation.

The Beyhive began buzzing when she removed her profile picture from her social media accounts. Her mother also shared a video of the singer with the caption, "I miss your singing."

Beyoncé's last single was the surprise release of "Everything is love" with husband and rapper Jay-Z, who was spotted at Monday night's NBA Finals game with their daughter Blue Ivy.

The 28-time Grammy winner spent quarantine working on new music, telling Harper's Bazaar, "There's nothing like the amount of love, passion and healing I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was 9 years old. Yes, the music is coming."

She also foreshadowed the future album telling the publication that after a tough year of all that's going happened in the world, "I feel a Renaissance emerging."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentbeyoncesingingmusicmusic newsu.s. & worldjay z
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEYONCE
Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, among those to perform at 94th Oscars
Coco & Breezy Are Fearless
Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to wear iconic Tiffany Diamond
'BeyGOOD' initiative closed, more than 130,000 applications submitted
TOP STORIES
Crews battle large fire near Fresno railroad tracks
Fresno police arrest woman for stabbing
Doors of church catch fire in downtown Fresno
Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load
Housing Watch: New apartment complex opens in Fresno's Tower District
Neighbors hold down suspect after hearing 11-year-old scream for help
Angry goose chases down unsuspecting neighbors to protect ducks
Show More
FUSD trustees vote to have officers on middle school campuses
Jan. 6 committee to focus on Trump pressure on Pence in next hearing
'Lightyear' stars tell message of teamwork in new Disney-Pixar film
Community invited to honor pilot killed who was based at NAS Lemoore
Faith leaders denounce city choice to pull funding from Advance Peace
More TOP STORIES News