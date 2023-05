A bicyclist is recovering after being hit by a truck in downtown Fresno.

Bicyclist hit by truck after running red light in downtown Fresno, police say

It happened just after 7 this morning at Highway 99 and Ventura Avenue.

Police say the 31-year-old bicyclist was riding westbound in the eastbound lanes on the 99 when he allegedly ran a red light and was hit by a truck entering the freeway.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with a broken leg and cuts on his head.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.