Bicyclist suffers broken legs, arms after being struck by vehicle in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hospitalized with several injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Clovis Saturday morning, police say.Officers say the bicyclist was riding west on Sierra Avenue when she entered the intersection at Willow Avenue and was struck by a vehicle heading north.Witnesses and the driver of the vehicle told police that northbound traffic had a green light. Officials do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.The woman was transported to Community Regional Medical center with broken legs and arms.