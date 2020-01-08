DUI

Bicyclist killed by car in northeast Fresno, police say driver was DUI

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist died after he was struck by a car in northeast Fresno, and police arrested the driver for DUI.

Officers say the driver, 47-year-old Deshon Mayo was approaching the intersection of Fresno Street and Bullard Avenue at around 1 a.m. when he hit the bike rider. Police say Mayo continued down the road and was stopped by a responding officer.

Mayo initially told officers there was a group of bicyclists, and he was threatened when he tried to help. But investigators say that information was unfounded.

The bicyclist was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Mayo was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run. Investigators say the suspect has a previous DUI, and he will be booked into the Fresno County jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastdui
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI
Man crashes while driving backward in northeast Fresno
Suspected DUI driver crashes into northeast Fresno home
Fresno Police make 12 DUI arrests on New Year's Eve
Teen arrested for Madera DUI crash that killed his passenger
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno officer taken to hospital after being badly beaten by suspect
Vice president of local agriculture company arrested for embezzling money, police say
Iranian leader calls missile attacks 'slap' against America
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
California Walmart truck drivers see victory in lawsuit over compensation
Commercial airlines reroute flights to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace
Many drivers looking at costly repairs due to gas station mistake
Show More
Phone found in canal helps ID suspect caught holding toddler over water
Fresno man who moved to Australia shares wildfire experience
"I miss him with all my heart": Children mourn father killed by drunk driver
Twin sisters accused of smuggling drugs into Merced Co. correctional facility
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Allen's growth even in loss continues to impress
More TOP STORIES News