Bicyclist killed by car in northeast Fresno, police say driver was DUI

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist died after he was struck by a car in northeast Fresno, and police arrested the driver for DUI.Officers say the driver, 47-year-old Deshon Mayo was approaching the intersection of Fresno Street and Bullard Avenue at around 1 a.m. when he hit the bike rider. Police say Mayo continued down the road and was stopped by a responding officer.Mayo initially told officers there was a group of bicyclists, and he was threatened when he tried to help. But investigators say that information was unfounded.The bicyclist was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.Mayo was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run. Investigators say the suspect has a previous DUI, and he will be booked into the Fresno County jail.