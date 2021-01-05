animal news

American Kennel Club welcomes new official dog breed, the Biewer terrier

SAN FRANCISCO -- The American Kennel Club is welcoming a new dog breed to the pack and it is tiny.

It's called the Biewer terrier, developed in Germany in the 1980s.

The club says that the breed is a happy-go-lucky dog with a childlike, even whimsical attitude. They are intelligent, devoted and loyal companions, despite their mischief at times.

It's similar to a Yorkie with a long, flowing coat in a variety of colors hanging close to the ground. They tend to weigh between 4 and 8 pounds.

It is now the 197th recognized breed by the American Kennel Club, which means that this toy dog breed can compete for Best in Show at many U.S. events, including the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

