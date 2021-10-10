Livestock auctions begin at Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Saturday marked the beginning of livestock auctions at the Big Fresno Fair.Rabbits and poultry were auctioned off in the morning. On Saturday evening, dairy heifer and dairy replacement doe were sold.It is what 4-H and FFA students have been working for all year."This one moment after an entire year you've been working for.... and then it all happens right here right now," says Lucas Vivenzi. He's a 7th grader at Quail Lake school in Sanger and is auctioning the heifer he raised."Since my brother did it, I figured I'd like it too," said Liam Vivenzi, a 5th grader at Quail Lake.Liam and Lucas both raised replacement heifers, Lucy and Violet. Both were up for auction Saturday.Next week, more of the larger animals will be auctioned.Next Saturday, the beef, sheep, meat goats, and swine will be sold, starting at 9 am.