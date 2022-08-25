Annual Big Fresno Fair job fair happening today with hundreds of positions available

Hundreds of jobs are being offered Thursday for the upcoming Big Fresno Fair, which is less than two months away.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of jobs are being offered Thursday for the upcoming Big Fresno Fair, which is less than two months away.

The fair's annual job fair happens from 9 am to 1 pm at the Commerce Building on the Fresno Fairgrounds.

Organizers need to fill about 400 positions including parking and admission ticket sellers, maintenance staff, concessions, museum docents and more.

Volunteer opportunities are also available.

The Big Fresno Fair runs October 5th through the 16th.

For more information, visit the fair's website.