Driver killed in fiery crash involving big rig in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver died in a fiery crash after slamming into the back of a parked big rig.The crash happened in the Earlimart area of Tulare County just before 1:30 Sunday morning.CHP investigators say the driver of a Chevy Malibu was headed north on Highway 99 near Avenue 24.For unknown reasons, the driver drifted off the roadway and rear-ended a big rig that was parked on the shoulder.The crash sent the Chevy up in flames and when fire crews arrived, they found the driver dead inside.The driver of the semi-truck says he pulled over to check his tires and he didn't suffer any injuries in the crash.The cause of the collision is still under investigation and all lanes of traffic are now reopened