Big rig driver arrested after leading officers on wrong-way chase down Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A big rig driver is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase along both lanes of Highway 99 the wrong way.Officers say it ended at Highway 99 near Avenue 260 just before the city of Tulare but started just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at Highway 99 and Bethel in Fresno County.At one point the big rig was driving southbound on the northbound lanes of the 99 near Traver, weaving across all lanes and onto the other side.CHP Officers chased the rig even as the driver made his way back into the right lane then drove into the wrong lanes again.After turning around a couple of times, the big rig made its way south down Highway 99 about 20 miles before highway patrol officers put out a spike strip flattening the tires and stopping the truck.The driver gave up and was arrested at the scene.It's not yet known what led him to drive so erratically or why he wouldn't stop for officers.