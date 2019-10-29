crime

Big rig driver arrested after leading officers on wrong-way chase down Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A big rig driver is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase along both lanes of Highway 99 the wrong way.

Officers say it ended at Highway 99 near Avenue 260 just before the city of Tulare but started just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at Highway 99 and Bethel in Fresno County.

At one point the big rig was driving southbound on the northbound lanes of the 99 near Traver, weaving across all lanes and onto the other side.

CHP Officers chased the rig even as the driver made his way back into the right lane then drove into the wrong lanes again.

After turning around a couple of times, the big rig made its way south down Highway 99 about 20 miles before highway patrol officers put out a spike strip flattening the tires and stopping the truck.

The driver gave up and was arrested at the scene.

It's not yet known what led him to drive so erratically or why he wouldn't stop for officers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countytularearrestcrimecalifornia highway patrolhigh speed chase
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Shooting investigation shuts down off-ramp on Hwy 99 in southwest Fresno
Police identify Selma homicide victim as 29-year-old man
Motorcyclist killed in southeast Fresno hit-and-run crash
'Slender Man' stabbing victim speaks out for first time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIST: PG&E power shutoffs affect areas in Mariposa, Madera, Fresno counties
LIST: School closures Tuesday due to PG&E power shutoffs
Businesses, residents feel effects of PG&E shutoffs, questioning if it was necessary
Day 2 in the dark: Madera Co. residents wait for power to be restored
Frustrations build at lack of communication during power shutoffs
Porterville OIS suspect had history of mental illness and drug abuse
School districts waiting for PG&E confirmation to resume classes
Show More
Shooting investigation shuts down off-ramp on Hwy 99 in southwest Fresno
Flames leave Fresno County home with thousands in damages
Air quality warning issued for Central Valley
Clovis principal honored with top education award
Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines
More TOP STORIES News