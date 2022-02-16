Bird electric scooters now available for use throughout Coalinga

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- About a week and a half ago, Bird, an electric scooter company, officially opened for business in the small town of Coalinga.Mayor Ron Ramsey was the first person to take one for a stroll.Councilmember Adam Adkisson says over 1,400 rides were recorded in just the first week and says he and his family took a few of those rides."It's been really nice to see people out there riding them and seeing people with smiles on their faces," he said.Bird scooters are popular in big cities, so when Bird came to Coalinga last summer with a proposal, city leaders were surprised but the company's plan lined up with their transportation goals."We are instituting a city-wide multiuse trail system that I think is perfect to go into," says Coalinga Assistant City Manager Sean Brewer.Nathan Vosburg, former mayor and Coalinga native, said he's enjoying the new option to get around."I took it from my house to Save Mart, then from Save Mart to the library and then back home," he said. "It was about 16 minutes total."He says that 16-minute trip came out to about $7.Discounts are available for low-income residents, veterans & senior citizens.Also, healthcare workers and emergency personnel get two free 30-minute rides per day.Local leaders say unless something happens, the scooters are here to stay."Whether it be for leisure or people using it for their job, it will be interesting to see where these scooters go in the future," Brewer said.